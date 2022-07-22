'Hariclea Darclee' International Canto Festival and Contest to resume after two years of pandemic

The "Hariclea Darclee" International Canto Festival and Contest in Braila, which will take place between July 25-31, resumes after a two-year interruption because of the pandemic, the organizers inform on Friday.

This year, the Darclee events in Braila celebrate a quarter of a century of existence.

"The Darclee events return to the forefront of our artistic life, triggering the enthusiasm of the young artists who for two years have been eagerly waiting to return to the places of supreme attraction for them, for their training, for the new momentum of their own future. Along with them, the public passionate about art, music, singing will also return, the public who cheered every time with such joy the recitals, concerts, galas in the theatre where Hariclea Darclee debuted in 1881 or the Extraordinary Concerts on the Danube Esplanade, which are always attended by thousands," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES.

As part of this year's events, the Artistic Mastery Classes, Master Classes, offered by soprano Mariana Nicolesco, will also take place.

"The Artistic Mastery Courses, Master Classes, offered by soprano Mariana Nicolesco between July 25 and 31, rekindle the inspiring flame and at the same time celebrate the fantastic achievements due to which the name of the legendary soprano Hariclea Darclee, which will live forever, was honoured for more than a quarter of a century, with more than 2,900 young talents from 50 countries and 5 continents having taken important steps on the road to mastery in Braila. Organized under the High Patronage of UNESCO, the "Hariclea Darclee" International Canto Festival and Contest, created by Mariana Nicolesco, her Courses of Artistic Mastery (...) brought back to the national and international consciousness the name of the one who was the first soprano of the world for over two decades. No less than 13 operas by renowned composers were dedicated to her, and she performed in the world premieres of "La Wally" by Catalani, "Iris" by Mascagni and, above all, "Tosca" by Puccini," inform the organizers.

On Friday, July 29, the public will be able to watch the film Tribute to the Darclee Events and the screenings commented by Stephan Poen, phoniatrician with a PhD in Musicology, a recital by the pianist Matei Varga, who came specially from New York for this event, as well as a recital of young artists.

On Saturday, July 30, the Extraordinary Concert on the Danube Esplanade brings together under the baton of Maestro Marco Balderi laureates of the Darclee Competition, the Darclee Festival Orchestra and the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Choir, prepared by Iosif Ion Prunner.

On Sunday, on the last day of the events, a real lyrical marathon will take place, the Gala Master Class.

The event is organized by the Darclee Foundation, the Romanian Athenaeum International Foundation and financed by the Ministry of Culture, Braila City Hall and Braila County Council. AGERPRES