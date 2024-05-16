Head of Business Women Association: It's essential to create strong partnerships to implement sustainable initiatives

Strong partnerships between the Government, the private sector, the academic environment, non-governmental organizations and the civil society contribute to the promotion and implementation of sustainable initiatives on a large scale, says Andreea Negru, president of the European Employers' Association of Business Women (PEFA).

The representatives of the organization claim that sustainable development is becoming a central point of discussion and action in global communities, in a world marked by rapid changes. In the context of these challenges, the Faculty of Theoretical and Applied Economics, together with the European Employers' Association of Business Women (PEFA), is organizing on May 22 the debate "Sustainable Development between Trend and Necessity," which will take place at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. AGERPRES National News Agency is one of the event's media partners.

"As members of the academic community, we have the privilege and responsibility to help shape a sustainable future for the next generations. Universities are often at the forefront of innovation and progress in the field of sustainable development. Through interdisciplinary research, we solve complex problems, and collaboration between different disciplines allows us to approach these problems from multiple perspectives and find innovative solutions," says the dean of the Faculty of Theoretical and Applied Economics, Silvia Iacob.

For her part, Andreea Negru believes that in an era where innovation and technology are the engine of progress, we observe a series of trends that influence the direction of sustainable development.

"However, it is important to remember that sustainable development is not just a fashionable trend, but an imperative necessity. In this respect, it is essential to create strong partnerships between government, the private sector, academia, non-governmental organizations and the civil society, to promote and implement sustainable initiatives on a large scale," she said.

According to PEFA representatives, investments in research and innovation, public policies to encourage sustainable practices, education and increased awareness are just some of the key elements of a comprehensive approach to sustainable development.

Thus, sustainable development is not only an option, but a moral and practical obligation for every individual and organization.

The event will be attended, among others, by Nicolae Istudor - rector of ASE, Silvia Iacob - dean of the Faculty of Theoretical and Applied Economics, Andreea Negru - president of PEFA, Mihai Ghigiu - head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Adrian Caâciu - minister of European investments and projects, Florin Jianu - the president of the National Council of SMEs in Romania (CNIPMMR).