Health Min Nelu Tataru expecting gradual decrease in Romania's COVID-19 caseload

Health Minister Nelu Tataru told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Thursday that he is expecting the COVID-19 caseload to decrease in Romania but the decrease will be gradual instead of rapid, from one week to the next.

"We are expecting a decrease in the case count. Not a very fast one, but it will be a decrease from one week to another. We felt that in the last two weeks, but we have not escaped danger. The conditions remain the same; this pandemic will not be settled in hospitals," said Tataru.

He said about 150 to 170 COVID-19 patients are currently mechanically ventilated.

"We currently have around 1,050 fully equipped COVID intensive care beds, dedicated to COVID pathology. We have up to 500 cases daily in this intensive care unit and up to 150-170 cases requiring invasive mechanical ventilation," said Tataru.

