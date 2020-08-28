Health Minister: Number of persons at tables in restaurants can increase from four to six

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe (northeast), that the number of persons able to sit at a table inside restaurants will go up to six, if social distancing rules are observed.

Also, he said that tourists accommodated at hotels will be able to eat in the restaurants inside the accommodation units, even if those are in areas in which the infection rate exceeds 1.5 to the 1000.

The Ministry of Health mentioned that the last evaluations, done two days ago, indicated the fact that there are in Romania 49 localities with an incidence rate of over 3 cases to the 1000 inhabitants, but a new evaluation will be made on Monday.