Health Minister says Romania has stock of potassium iodide.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Friday that Romania has a stock of potassium iodide that provides two doses for each eligible person (adults and children), told Agerpres.

"We have a stock that provides for every eligible citizen in Romania two administrations (potassium iodide tablets). We are talking about two administrations, because two potassium iodide tablets are given per adult or per grown child. Those who benefit are around 7-8 million," said Rafila at a press conference in Galati.

He said that so far about one million potassium iodide tablets have been issued.

"About one million doses of potassium iodide tablets have been issued. Citizens decide for themselves. We have been running an information campaign. (...) They have a shelf life of at least three years, if I am not mistaken," the minister said.