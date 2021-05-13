Health minister to present in Parliament committee's report on differences in reporting deaths of persons with COVID-19

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila announced on Thursday that she will present in the Parliament the report of the Committee on the differences in the reporting the deaths of people with COVID-19, agerpres reports.

"I think that this request of Parliament is welcome, it is an act of transparency and responsibility to present the data, which we have provided to you, in front of the elected. (...) I will go", the minister told a press conference.

Mihaila added that it is also an act of responsibility for the parliamentarians not to "politicize" any aspect of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic."But it is also an act of responsibility of the elected not to politicize any aspect of the evolution of the pandemic," the health minister said.