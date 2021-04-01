Health Minister: Vaccine incentives out of question at this moment

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said today that the grant of vaccine incentives to reward people who get the Covid jab is currently out of question.

"Vaccination is voluntary. The grant of incentives is out of question at this moment. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated is welcome and the vaccine supply will be enough for everybody in the next period. We will receive over 7 million doses in the coming two months alone. (...) A day off could be less than a benefit, it could be a facilitation for vaccination. We are making things easier for people to get the jab. We won't give anyone a prize for getting immunised. Who doesn't want to get the shot, let them have it their way," said Voiculescu after the ceremony for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the "Cantacuzino" Institute.

The Health Minister specified that talks are afoot at international level about the possibility for Covid vaccinated and tested people to participate in certain activities.

"Certainly, at some point there could be a discussion about vaccination, testing, and other ways to safely participate in certain activities, whether we're talking about restaurants or various events. But there is no discussion underway now in Romania in this regard," Voiculescu said.

Referring to the protests in the past days Voiculescu said: "The intensive care wards are full. People are being consulted in the ambulance because there is no room in the hospital. The situation is critical. As a principle, there's nothing wrong with protests, but not without a mask, not by endangering others; we all agree with the slogan 'Out with the pandemic!', but the only way to get there, to quell the pandemic is by vaccination and protection, including the protesters, their relatives and friends. This is about the health of each of them. (...) I don't understand exactly what their grievances are, I can understand that a certain measure or another gives rise to concerns and dissatisfaction but no measure is taken for any other reason than that of protecting the population, protecting everyone of us," he added.