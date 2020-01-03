 
     
Health Minister Victor Costache's year-start message: We want Romanian health system to open to the world

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
victor costache

Health Minister Victor Costache said in his year-start message that he wants the Romanian health care system to "open to the world" and that he will do everything it takes from the administrative and public policies' viewpoint to rise the quality of the medical services and of the patient's safety in the medical facilities.

"At the beginning of the year I want to convey my respect and appreciation for all the health professionals who understand to do their duty properly and responsibly, and who save lives everyday, including during holidays, when most of us are spending time at home with the loved ones. My thought goes to all the patients, but also to the citizens of this country, and I want to assure them that the Health Ministry's team will do everything it takes in terms of administration and public policies in order to increase the quality of the medical services and of the patient's safety in the medical units. We want the Romanian health care system to open to the world," the Minister said, as cited in a release.

He goes on to note that the Romanian patients must be at the center of the system and have the right to latest-generation treatments, as those enjoyed by patients throughout Europe, and the medical professionals deserve working and training conditions similar to those in the developed countries of the world.

"2020 is declared the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife and, alongside our international partners, we will support this important category of professionals in the system," the Health Minister concludes.

