Health Ministry: 4,375 rapid tests used so far in schools; 92% had negative result

A number of 4,375 tests have been used so far in schools, with 92% of them having a negative result, the Health Ministry announced on Friday in a press release.

"The Health Ministry informs that, until February 26, a total of over 1.15 million SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests were distributed to the public health directorates of counties and Bucharest. Of these, over 66% were distributed to school medical offices. The SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing targets 17,677 schools and 3,226,554 people, of whom 2,918,275 are pupils. So far 4,375 tests have been used and 92% of them had a negative result," the release said.

The Health Ministry states that it will permanently monitor the distribution of antigen tests in schools and the testing process.The Government has decided to introduce rapid testing in schools when courses resumed, starting on February 8.