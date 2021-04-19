 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Health Ministry: Personal data - withdrawn from order on National List of Medical Experts

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Andrei Baciu

Secretary of State Andrei Baciu from the Health Ministry signed on Monday an order on the National List of Medical Experts, from which the pieces of information that "breached" the regulation on the protection of individuals regarding processing of personal data were withdrawn, data that had been published in another order, from April 15, 2021, in the Official Gazette.

The ministry says that, at present, the list that includes national medical experts "currently complies with all legal provisions in force", agerpres.ro confirms.

According to a press release of the Health Ministry, in the new document, the information violating the EU Regulation 2016/679 of the Parliament and the Council from April 27, 2016 on the protection of individuals with regard to processing personal data was removed from the National List of Medical Experts.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.