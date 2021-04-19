Health Ministry: Personal data - withdrawn from order on National List of Medical Experts

Secretary of State Andrei Baciu from the Health Ministry signed on Monday an order on the National List of Medical Experts, from which the pieces of information that "breached" the regulation on the protection of individuals regarding processing of personal data were withdrawn, data that had been published in another order, from April 15, 2021, in the Official Gazette.

The ministry says that, at present, the list that includes national medical experts "currently complies with all legal provisions in force", agerpres.ro confirms.

According to a press release of the Health Ministry, in the new document, the information violating the EU Regulation 2016/679 of the Parliament and the Council from April 27, 2016 on the protection of individuals with regard to processing personal data was removed from the National List of Medical Experts.