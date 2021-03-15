Health Ministry senior official: Soon we will have increase in accessibility for population testing

The Health Ministry Secretary of State Andreea Moldovan declared that "very soon" there will be an increase in accessibility of population testing for detecting cases of infection with COVID.

"Very soon we will have available an increase in accessibility for population testing, because there is a a very large difference between counties. Furthermore, we are making an appeal to the population, when they have COVID suggestive symptoms, to test in one of the places where this testing can be done correctly. It is very important that in the event a single person has COVID suggestive symptoms and with diagnostic to not delay the doctor's appointment, to not delay the contact with the family doctor, because a part of these severe cases we see now in Intensive Care Units are cases where people were tardy in going to the doctor," Moldovan said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) Secretary of State Raed Arafat made an appeal to the population to vaccinate, because vaccination is currently "the only solution" for getting out of this situation."The vaccination itself is the only solution at this time in order to get past this situation as quickly as possible... We need people with high immunity, as many as possible. It is still an appeal towards the population to register, to go vaccinate and to be informed from official sources," the MAI secretary of state said.

