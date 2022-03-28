HealthMin: Family medicine financing goes up 22%, an unprecedented rise

Financing family medicine has gone up by 22%, being an "unprecedented" rise," the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared in southeastern Ploiesti, on Monday, during a press conference, adding that he hopes that family physicians will appreciated this step.

In context, he highlighted the importance of family medicine in reducing pressure on hospitals."Regarding the concern we constantly have, that should represent one of the main strategic lines for the following period, not just for the next year, but for the next 10 years, family medicine should truly offer health services and they should represent the side that performs preventive medical services, as well as a good part of the curative ones, so that the pressure on the medical system should be lessened. This occurs everywhere in the world, leads to a healthier life, if it is indeed performed preventively, with screening for various disorders, and on the other hand allows financing and functioning of the hospital medical system," the Minister also said.