HealthMin Mihaila: For open and uncrowded spaces, giving up mask on August 1, feasible

The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, considers that giving up wearing a protection mask is feasible as of August 1, yet only in open and uncrowded spaces.

"It depends on where we are giving up the mask. I am also encouraging to not wear the mask in certain conditions, outside closed spaces, in places where there is no crowd, and for these areas I believe that August 1 is a feasible deadline," Mihaila declared, on Wednesday evening, for the public TV broadcaster TVR1.

The Minister of Health expressed her desire that, along with the involvement of family doctors, the number of those vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to surpass 100,000 people per day, reports Agerpres.

Furthermore, Ioana Mihaila announced that the order regarding testing for COVID-19 in pharmacies could be published this week, so that as of next week, depending on how quickly the necessary tests will be delivered, this procedure could be effectively started.