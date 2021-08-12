HealthMin Mihaila: Health resources - limited; investments must be prioritized

Health resources are "limited", and the role of policy makers in the field is to prioritize investment, Minister Ioana Mihail said on Thursday at a roundtable on "Employee Health. Medical Leave", that took place at the Chamber of Deputies, agerpres reports.

According to the minister, the role of the health system is to prevent disease, and if this happens to ensure that the duration and consequences of the disease are as short as possible and the recovery is as fast as possible.

"Health resources are limited, and the role of health policy makers is to prioritize these investments, whether we are talking about long-term investments or investments in treatments, holidays or recovery, where where they are most needed. Then, basically, the decisions we have made recently, which are part of a longer series of decisions, are related to this. The role of the health system - on the one hand, to prevent the interaction of patients with the health system as patients, practically to prevent diseases, on the other hand, if these diseases happen, the role of the health system is to ensure the shortest possible duration and as fewest consequences of the disease as possible and that the recovery is as fast as possible," Mihaila explained.