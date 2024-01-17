HealthMin Rafila after meeting Sanitas Federation: It is important solve salary discrepancies in system

Rafila after meeting Sanitas Federation: It is important solve salary discrepancies in system

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared, on Wednesday, after the meeting he had, together with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, with the representatives of the Sanitas Federation, that it is very important to solve the salary discrepancies in the next period between the different categories in the health sector.

"This alignment of salaries is essential", said Rafila, who mentioned that the prime minister requested the formation of a delegation of Sanitas, to discuss with representatives of the Ministries of Health, Labor and Finance, in order to find a solution regarding salary levels.

"The discussions that the prime minister and I had with the representatives of the Sanitas Federation were centered on the salary-type claims that affect different categories of health workers. What concerns me, and I think that this is very important to solve in the next period, it is related to the salary discrepancies between the different categories and I think this alignment of salaries is essential", Rafila said after the meeting.

He specified that the prime minister requested the formation of a delegation from Sanitas, which will probably be joined by other unions, to have concrete discussions, in the next period, with the representatives of the Ministries of Health, Finance and Labor for each category of personnel.

Alexandru Rafila added that, at the moment, salary levels are "really discordant" and "create problems and dissatisfaction in the health system".

On January 10, the Sanitas Federation announced that almost 50,000 signatures had already been collected for the opening of the collective labor conflict in health and social assistance, the deadline being January 18. On January 12, Sanitas stated that the measure taken by the Government to unlock 8,000 positions solves only a quarter of the personnel requirement and will continue the procedures for triggering the collective labor conflict, requesting a 20% increase in the incomes of all categories of employees.