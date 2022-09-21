HealthMin Rafila launches National Strategy for Combating Cerebrovascular Diseases drafting process

The drafting process of the National Strategy for Combating Cerebrovascular Diseases, an event which was chaired by Heath Minister Alexandru Rafila, has been launched on Wednesday at the "Iuliu Hatiegau" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) of Cluj Napoca.

In a press conference, Professor Doctor Alexandru Rafila said that, at national level, there are about 43 centers that perform thrombolysis, but, "unfortunately, only four centers that mechanically remove thrombi, therefore thrombectomy."

"It is clear that, at national level, there has to be a greater access, because the intervention within the first two hours after the stroke starts is essential in the first 4-5 hours after the occurrence of this unfortunate event. It is clear that if you only have four (hours), the access is impossible. And we must see, create (...), a coherent, measurable and effective schedule in terms of the results obtained by restoring complete health, if possible, to patients, avoiding complications and especially death. This is what we ultimately want, this is the most important thing and to find together quickly, to have a bit of responsiveness, because we have many beginnings and often very few completed results," the Minister of Health said.

One of the artisans of the project is Dafin Muresanu, MD, PhD, the head of the Neurosciences Department of the "Iuliu Hatiegau" University of Medicine and Pharmacy and the president of the European Federation of Neuro-Rehabilitation Societies, who emphasized the importance of the partnerships made for this project: the Society of Neurology, the Society of Cardiology, the Society of Neurosurgery, international societies, along with the main medical universities of Romania, the "Iuliu Hatiegau" University and the "Carol Davila" University in Bucharest, but also a very important coordination of the Romanian Academy.

Within the event held on Wednesday, Professor Claudio Bassetti, the former president of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), was awarded the Doctor Honoris Causa title.