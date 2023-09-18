HealthMin Rafila: Ministry of Health unveiled public money embezzlement mechanisms, related to Recovery Plan

The Ministry of Health revealed the public money embezzlement mechanisms, related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Monday.

"I would like to refer to the signatories and promoters of this motion of lies, misinformation, personal attacks, because they have been doing nothing else for two years than to dynamite the health system. There is no constructive approach, there is no no constructive suggestion, just demagoguery, lies, personal attacks. In the last year and a half I have asked myself why is this happening? Why this constant attacks against the Ministry of Health? Because the Ministry of Health, and they know that I I know this, has unveiled the mechanisms for embezzling public money that were set up in the PNRR. In the PNRR, money will no longer be stolen as you imagined," said the Minister present at the debate of the simple motion "Minister Rafila - the lazy and cynical tourist who leaves Romania without hospitals," initiated by USR (Save Romania Union) Deputies and the ones representing Forta Dreptei [Right Force - editor's note] party.