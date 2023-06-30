HealthMin Rafila: Norms on National Cancer Plan in force on July 1.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on Friday that the rules for the Law on the National Cancer Plan will come into force on July 1, and the Government will amend the legislation in force through an ordinance to facilitate patients' access to diagnosis and treatment, told Agerpres.

"We need to take a responsible decision to amend the law. We are not replacing the annex, but we are correcting it where possible so that patients' access to diagnosis and treatment can be achieved. We have already written the draft ordinance and, after further consultation with the specialist committees, we will make it transparent and submit it to the Government for adoption. The law on prevention and control of cancer has a good part of the rules (...) The rules will enter into force from July 1, and when the ordinance will allow the financing of the mentioned activities from the budget of the Single National Health Insurance Fund, they will immediately become available to patients. We must be able to use the money that exists in the House. When this ordinance is adopted, I hope that in the first week or the first two weeks of July, they can be settled," Rafila told a press conference.

The rules were drafted by specialists from the CNAS and the Ministry's specialist committees in oncology and include chapters on prevention and early diagnosis, the establishment of the National Cancer Registry, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and care of cancer patients.

The rules foresee, among other things, the introduction of 23 new molecules in the List of Free Medicines and the implementation of the recommendation to prescribe biosimilars to increase access to cancer treatments, psychological counselling and psychotherapy for the cancer patient and relatives, the introduction of stereotactic radiotherapy, the extension of the basic package for the care of cancer patients.