HealthMin Rafila to attend EU Joint Conference of Foreign Ministers and Health Ministers

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila is attending on Wednesday and Thursday the EU Joint Conference of Foreign Ministers and Health Ministers on global health and the Informal Meeting of Health Ministers, taking place in Lyon and Grenoble.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two events are organized under the auspices of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union (PRES FR).

"Officials in the Member States will have the opportunity to discuss actions taken by the European Union in support of developing countries to promote equitable access to medicines in the context of COVID-19, but also to strengthen national health systems," the source said.

The agenda of the informal ministerial meeting will address current issues on ways to intervene and the resilience of public health systems in the event of health crises and the joint development of policies aimed at establishing a "Health Union".