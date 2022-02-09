 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Rafila to attend EU Joint Conference of Foreign Ministers and Health Ministers

Facebook
Alexandru Rafila

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila is attending on Wednesday and Thursday the EU Joint Conference of Foreign Ministers and Health Ministers on global health and the Informal Meeting of Health Ministers, taking place in Lyon and Grenoble.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two events are organized under the auspices of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union (PRES FR).

"Officials in the Member States will have the opportunity to discuss actions taken by the European Union in support of developing countries to promote equitable access to medicines in the context of COVID-19, but also to strengthen national health systems," the source said.

The agenda of the informal ministerial meeting will address current issues on ways to intervene and the resilience of public health systems in the event of health crises and the joint development of policies aimed at establishing a "Health Union".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.