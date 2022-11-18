HealthMin Rafila: We are setting up a National Electronic Register of healthcare-associated infections

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated on Friday that the National Electronic Register of Healthcare-Associated Infections and a special technical group for the development of requirements and indicators regarding the quality of medical care shall be established.

"We're having some ongoing activities. We hope to complete most of them by the end of the year. A more laborious matter is related to the definition and development of reference laboratories. At the moment, the responsible institutions are the National Institute of Public Health, which is currently developing an area of laboratories and the "Cantacuzino" Institute. We are setting up the National Electronic Register of these healthcare-associated infections in a web application which is currently being developed at the National Institute of Public Health, so that there is an area dedicated to this subject. We will approve the mode of operation and data entry through an Order of the Health Minister. Moreover, a special technical group will be set up to develop the requirements and indicators regarding the quality of medical care, together with the relevant institution which is the ANMCS [the National Authority for Quality Management in Health]. And this shall be done within the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]," Minister Rafila told a news conference, Agerpres informs.

The Minister of Health participated in a conference organized by the Romanian Society of Microbiology, with the support of the World Health Organization, on the occasion of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.

In his view, a solution must be found to provide medical services in public hospitals "as long as possible."

According to the Minister, this could be developed, taking into account that complicated pathologies involving high costs and high health risks are managed by public hospitals.