HealthMin Tataru: Population must understand we are going through difficult moment

Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Friday, in northeastern Iasi, that we are not in the situation of reinstating the state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, but reiterated that the next weeks will be difficult from an epidemiological point of view.

"I hope we do not transform into a police state, but the population must understand that we are going through a difficult time. The next two weeks will be difficult. We have had a period of two weeks with a legislative vacuum in which the same persons refused to be admitted, refused isolation, and until the moment those positive treat their disease they will continue to transmit it. Then we will have a rise. If we manage to impose, in accordance to law, admittance, isolation, the treating of those already in hospital, then we will limit this spread," said Minister Tataru.

"The gravest scenario is when we will have an increased number of infections from one day to the other which will overwhelm the medical system, especially intensive care units, those cases that require ventilation support. In COVID hospitals there are around 2,000 ICU beds, of which 840 are fully fitted. At this moment we have 300 patients in Intensive Care. The red threshold is to have 2,000 infected in intensive care, which is not predictable at this moment," said Minister Nelu Tataru.

The Health Minister added that in recent times the fear of COVID-19 infection reached even those contesting the existence of the virus.

"The information campaigns were matched by disinformation campaigns. When they come from influencers or political figures, we have distrust at the level of the population. There is fear among the contesters as well. We ask them only to calm down," said Minister Tataru.

Referring to medics contesting the existence, Nelu Tataru said to journalists that the matter is "grave".

"It's a grave matter that there are colleagues of ours. Let's think of everything that is the effort of other doctors and nurses who do not have time to contest, but who've stayed days and nights continuously near COVID patients, and some of our colleagues have died," said the Health Minister.