HealthMin Tataru: We lack management, we have DSPs that must be readapted to today's demands

Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, said on Friday that "a lot of work" must be done to accomplish a legislation in the medical domain and said that during the pandemic he noticed personally that the management (of medical units - e.n.) "is lacking", and the Public Health Directorates (DSPs) must be "re-evaluated, re-established, re-adapted" to current demands.

"What do we know now? Because there is much work to be done on a legislation, we have a law of reform in healthcare since 2006 that has over 1,500 amendments, so much so that we do not know its initial form, we have a management that, practically evaluated on the spot in all these months and personally by me, is lacking, we have Public Health Directorates (DSPs) that must be re-evaluated, re-established and re-adapted to today's demands. We have some response systems that, just the same, must be adapted to a crisis situation. I want to mention in all the period the very good collaboration with the Department for Emergency Situations," said the minister, at the "Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum"."What have we discovered in this pandemic? We have rediscovered telemedicine and I believe that this re-discovery must not be put down somewhere and must be adapted at least, if not totally, in those areas of the country where access is pretty hard," the minister also showed.Tataru thanked the medical corps for answering "promptly to requests" in the context of the pandemic with the novel coronavirus.