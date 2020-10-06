HealthMin Tataru:Restrictions for citizens coming from countries with infection index higher than Romania

The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, announced at the end of the session of the National Committee for Emergency Situations that a series of decisions were made regarding the citizens that come from countries with a higher novel coronavirus infection index than Romania, according to Agerpres.

"For citizens that come from countries with a higher index than that of our country several rules are imposed. Those coming to stay for three days in Romania can come with a negative test done in the past 48 hours. Those who are coming to stay for a longer period enter quarantine for 14 days, with the possibility that in the eighth day they do, upon demand, a test. If the test is negative and they show no symptoms, at 10 days they can exit quarantine. The others remain the full 14 days of quarantine," said the Health Minister.