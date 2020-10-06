 
     
HealthMin Tataru:Restrictions for citizens coming from countries with infection index higher than Romania

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
nelu tataru

The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, announced at the end of the session of the National Committee for Emergency Situations that a series of decisions were made regarding the citizens that come from countries with a higher novel coronavirus infection index than Romania, according to Agerpres.

"For citizens that come from countries with a higher index than that of our country several rules are imposed. Those coming to stay for three days in Romania can come with a negative test done in the past 48 hours. Those who are coming to stay for a longer period enter quarantine for 14 days, with the possibility that in the eighth day they do, upon demand, a test. If the test is negative and they show no symptoms, at 10 days they can exit quarantine. The others remain the full 14 days of quarantine," said the Health Minister.

