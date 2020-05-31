HealthMin: This Sunday sees lowest daily new caseload since pandemic onset

Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared that Sunday has seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours since the onset of the pandemic.

"124 new cases is the lowest daily new caseload since the onset of the pandemic. We also have the lowest number of patients in intensive care - 160, which certifies that we are on the downward slope; we will further manage every relaxation measure we have imposed," Nelu Tataru said in a call-in with broadcaster Digi 24.Asked about the planned management of the relaxation package applicable from June 1 so that the number of COVID-19 illnesses does not increase, Tataru replied: "We handle it with the same caution. Each relaxation measure also carries a risk of a rise in community transmission," he said, but added that the downward trend will continue if the preventive measures are duly followed.The Health Minister also said that another relaxation package could be expected from June 15, provided that the two-week assessment of the first lockdown easing measures has positive results.The Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday 124 new COVID-19 cases and 160 coronavirus patients in intensive care.