HealthMin Vlad Voiculescu, WHO's Hans Kluge online, regarding population access to medication

The access of the population to medication, the essential list of medication from the World Health Organization (WHO), training staff from the health service management, response to the COVID-19 and ensuring a safe environment in Romanian hospitals, were among the topics addressed, on Monday, online, by the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, with the regional director of the European Office of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge.

During the discussion, the ministry of Health talked about the population's problems to access the drugs that appeared in the last years because of the withdrawal from the market of a large number of medication and escalation of parallel exports towards other markets of the European Union, a release by the Ministry of Health sent to AGERPRES, informs.

According to the quoted source, the minister of Health said that, together with the new team from the Ministry, is working on identifying a solution for resolving these problems.

"In order to ensure the patient's access to essential medicines we need to establish an encouraging framework of maintaining or penetrating the pharmaceutical market in Romania of those generic medicines which are found in both the list of medication considered by the WHO as being essential for any country, and in the medication list with a 100% compensation percentage, in order to not bring modification towards the own contributions from the patient," Voiculescu said, as quoted in the press release.

The regional director of the European Office of the World Health Organization saluted this effort and assured the entire support of the WHO for solving this matter.

Regarding other topics on the agenda, the WHO representative reiterated the technical support of the WHO for the successful continuation of the vaccination campaign, for the efforts of making Romanian hospitals safer, as well as for the professionalization of the health services management.