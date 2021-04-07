HealthMin Voiculescu: Every effort, especially during this time, brings us closer to normalcy

Romania is still in a "very difficult" moment of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the continuous efforts of the medical staff must be recognized, appreciated and supported by everyone, Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Wednesday, in a message on the World Health Day.

"Today is the World Health Day. And today, as every day, we are grateful to those who care for our health. People who have chosen to enter the medical system to help, heal and save lives. Every effort, especially during this period, brings us closer to returning to normalcy, we are still in a very difficult moment of the pandemic, and your continuous efforts must be recognized, appreciated and supported by all of us. Every day, you face challenges and shortcomings, risks, but you still manage to take care of the patients, to heal, to save lives," Voiculescu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Minister, the health system needs resources "now more than ever," and the Ministry of Health is making "continuous" efforts during this time to allocate the available resources, agerpres.ro confirms.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that health depends not only on the medical system but on the entire community.

"We thank all those who put their shoulders to the health of their fellow human beings: police, military, firefighters, volunteers, NGOs, companies and every man who chose to get involved," Vlad Voiculescu added.