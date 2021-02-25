 
     
HealthMin Voiculescu: Indicator regarding infections with SARS-CoV-2 to be calculated according to new rules

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, informs that, starting on Friday, the indicator regarding the infections with the novel coronavirus will be calculated "according to the new rules," i.e. the outbreaks will be included.

"According to the Government Decision, today was supposed to be the last day when outbreaks have been left aside. Starting tomorrow, we will certainly see the indicator calculated according to the new rules which, moreover, correspond to international standards. There is no other country to calculate these indicators differently than established by the Government Decision two weeks ago," Voiculescu stated on Thursday, in Parliament.

According to him, the new method of calculation is in accordance with international standards.

"The rules remain exactly the same, the indicator is calculated a little differently. I repeat, according to all international standards," the minister stressed.

