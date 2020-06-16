HealthMinTataru:With favorable evolution in next two weeks, we can think of other relaxation measures after July 1

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, declared on Monday night for the private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that after this third relaxation of the restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, an increase in registered cases is expected, but it is hoped that it will not be exponential and that the evolution in the next two weeks will be favorable, so that for July 1 other relaxation measures can be considered.

"We can talk about new cases that appeared in a community, via community transmission. There are various economic operators that tested their employees as they resumed work and then many tested positive, and as such the number of hospitalizations in central Brasov county increased. (...) We also managed two extended weekends, we also managed two periods with relaxation measures, today is a third day when we give relaxation measures - the number of cases will increase in the next period, I hope not exponentially, but only progressively, insofar as these relaxation measures are positively assessed and in accordance with the rules we have imposed. (...) Insofar as we will have the observance of the precautions of social distancing and of the new ones we have imposed , we will have a progressive growth, but manageable by us. Provided that we have a favorable evolution in the next two weeks, we can manage to think of other measures of relaxation, after July 1. This means a small increase in the number of cases from one day to the next, namely 50, no more, and we can manage them alternatively, following that after these two weeks we will have a constant number of new cases, even a decrease," minister Tataru said.

He mentioned that for the next period, the community transmission of the virus will be taken into account, on which evolution the relaxation measures depend the most.

According to the Minister of Health, there are five test centers that operate in the country, at this moment, at maximum capacity, but there are a total of 99 testing units functional at the country level, with a cumulative capacity of 15,500 tests per day.