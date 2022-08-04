 
     
Heatwave to engulf half of Romania, Bucharest City for four days

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a code yellow warning for heatwave and high thermal discomfort for areas in 21 Romanian counties and Bucharest City valid August 4-7, 2022.

According to ANM, the heatwave in western and southern Romania will extend and persist, with thermal discomfort expected to be high as the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80. Highs will be generally between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, Agerpres.

Thus, the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Braila, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Dolj, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Olt, Satu Mare, Timis Teleorman and Bucharest City will be fully under code yellow, while only parts of the counties of Arges, Buzau, Dambovita, Prahova and Valcea will.

Meteorologists are warning that thermal discomfort will continue to be high in the first part of next week, especially in the western and southern regions.

