Heatwave to grip almost half of Romania, Aug.29-30

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued a code yellow warning for heatwave valid August 29 and 30 in 19 counties of Romania and Bucharest City.

According to the meteorologists, on August 29 and 30, the heatwave will linger on in the southern and eastern regions. It will be hot locally, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) expected to exceed the critical threshold of 80.

Highs will generally be between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The warning covers the city of Bucharest, as well as the counties of Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Ialomita, Iasi, Olt, Prahova, Tulcea, Teleorman, Valcea, Vrancea, Vaslui.

In Bucharest, until Tuesday, at 21:00, the heatwave will persist, with thermal discomfort as measured by the temperature-humidity index (THI) expected to exceed the critical threshold of 80. Highs between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, and lows between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius. Variable sky and weak to moderate wind, told Agerpres.

Thermal discomfort should be expected in the south-eastern regions on Wednesday, August 31 as well.