Her Majesty Margareta pleads for supporting Moldova in European integration process

AGERPRES special correspondent from Luxembourg Gina Stefan reports: Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, pleaded on Tuesday in a speech at the Pierre Werner Institute in Luxembourg to support the Republic of Moldova in its European integration process and spoke about the "critical and precarious" situation in this country, which is facing Russia's destabilisation techniques.

In her speech entitled "The security of the eastern borders of the EU and NATO. A Romanian perspective," delivered in the presence of His Royal Highness Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Her Majesty Margareta drew attention to the east of the continent and invited reflection on the potential dangers of Russian aggression against Ukraine escalating.

"I have never agreed with those who have argued that the war in Ukraine is a limited, one-country issue. As we all know, the totally unjustified and unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine is the product of an imperialist ideology, an ideology according to which Russia - which is already the biggest country on the planet - must become even bigger, entitled to a sphere of influence in Europe. Our nations now support Ukraine's self-defence efforts, not only because this is morally right and legally justified, but also because we know that a Ukrainian victory is essential for the security of our entire continent," said the Custodian of the Crown.

Her Majesty mentioned that the Republic of Moldova was one of the first territories of the former Soviet Union to experience Moscow's destabilisation techniques and, even if it survived, it remained relatively poor and very vulnerable, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the Republic of Moldova into an extremely dangerous situation.

Her Majesty stressed that "the current leaders in Chisinau are fully committed to European integration," but that President Maia Sandu and her government are fighting a relentless battle against destabilisation and poverty.

"We can be sure that, even if the war in Ukraine ends soon - which is unlikely - attempts to destabilise Moldova will paradoxically only intensify. Ensuring that the Republic of Moldova remains firmly committed to its policy of European integration is inseparable from ensuring that Ukraine can continue to defend itself; these are, in fact, two sides of the same coin," the Crown Custodian pointed out.

Her Majesty finds it "a blessing" that the way has been opened for negotiations on Moldova's accession to the EU and mentioned the urgency and importance of support for the country.

Her Majesty also pointed out that, as the tragic example of Ukraine fully illustrates, the alternative of not seizing the opportunity of European integration would mean a much more costly and desperate integration effort at a later stage, after the end of the war in Ukraine.

In her speech, the Custodian of the Crown also mentioned that the current "exceptionally serious security crisis in Europe" has brought countries within the European Union and NATO even closer together, mentioning Luxembourg's military aid to Ukraine and the participation of Luxembourg soldiers in the reinforcement of NATO's eastern flank as part of the multinational battalion deployed to Romania.

The event held on Tuesday at the Abbey of Neumunster in Luxembourg was also attended by Romania's Ambassador to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Alexandrina-Livia Rusu, who pointed out that Romania, as a member of NATO and the European Union, is working to strengthen its position as a state on their eastern borders and to raise awareness on the importance of Moldova's accession to the European family.

Also attending the conference were President of the Pierre Werner Institute (IPW) Henri Grethen, Institute Director Olivier Frank, Head of the European Commission Representation in Luxembourg Anne Calteux, as well as representatives of several embassies, namely Germany, Hungary, Armenia, Japan, Greece, France and Portugal.