Her Royal Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu discuss with leadership of Italian Olympic Committee

Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu visited the headquarters of the Italian Olympic Committee on Wednesday in Rome, told Agerpres.

The Romanian guests were welcomed by Giovanni Malaga, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, who made a presentation of the performances achieved by the Italian athletes over time and spoke about the good cooperation with the similar institution in Romania.

The Romanian ambassador to Rome, Gabriela Dancau, the president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu, and the president of the Royal Council, Andrew Popper, were present at the event.

Previously, Prince Radu, accompanied by the president of COSR, Mihai Covaliu, visited the Italian Paralympic Committee and had discussions with the president of the institution, Luca Pancalli.

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, together with His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu, is visiting Rome and the Vatican.

The programme of the trip to Rome also included a meeting with the representatives of Invictus Italy, visits to the Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa in Rome, the Sovereign Order of Malta and the Italian Red Cross, as well as a meeting with the Romanian community in Italy and the launch of the "Queen Maria's Journal" in Italian, edited and printed by Rediviva Publishing House in Milan.

An important point in the programme will be the private audience with the Sovereign Pontiff, followed by visits to the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital of the Holy See, to a centre for receiving refugee women from Ukraine and to the headquarters of the Sant'Egidio Community.