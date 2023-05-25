Heroes' Day-Events to take place across the country; DefMin Tilvar, President Iohannis mark event in Sibiu.

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) is organizing on Thursday, at the major garrisons of the country, as well as at the heroes' mausoleums and the cemeteries and plots of honour, military and religious ceremonies dedicated to Heroes' Day, within which the names of the heroes of the Romanian people who died in the wars fought by the Romanian Army or in missions executed in theatres of operations will be symbolically uttered, told Agerpres.

In this context, National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday in the military and religious ceremony organized at the Heroes' Monument in Dumbrava Forest, Sibiu.

The military circles and libraries also organize events dedicated to the Heroes' Day, symposia, meetings with historians or war veterans, visits to museums and memorials and book exhibitions.

In all places of worship, the bells will be rung at 12:00hrs, and in public institutions and educational establishments there will be a moment of silence to pay homage to the heroes of our country.

In 1995, the Heroes' Day was proclaimed a national holiday, the date of the commemoration being the Ascension of the Lord Day, according to the Christian-Orthodox tradition.

Romania has participated, ever since 1877, in major military confrontations conducted on and outside the national soil - the War of Independence, the Second Balkan War, the First World War, the Second World War and, after 1990, missions in the Western Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq.