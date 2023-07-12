Hidroelectrica Company, to get listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, representatives of the financial-banking market, the central public authority and company directors will participate on Wednesday in the Hidroelectrica company listing event at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

"Hidroelectrica, leader in energy production in Romania, debuts on the stock exchange following the largest IPO in the history of our stock exchange," BVB notes.

Adrian Tanase, general director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Mugur Isarescu, governor of the National Bank of Romania, Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Bogdan Badea, president of Hidroelectrica, Nicu Marcu, president of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Cosmin Marinescu, presidential adviser Department of Economic and Social Policies, Andrew Noble LVO, Ambassador of Great Britain, Johan Meyer, Fondul Proprietatea portfolio manager, Manraj Sekhon, CIO, Templeton Global Equity Investments & Co-CEO, Templeton Asset Management will also be present at the event.

The shares of the main electricity producer in Romania, with a 100% renewable energy production portfolio, will be admitted to trading in the Premium category of the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Trading will start at 10:00 am under the symbol "H2O".

The price of the initial public offering of Fondului Proprietatea, consisting of 78 million shares, was set at 104 RON per share, which implies a market capitalization of 46.8 billion RON (9.4 billion euros) at the date of admission.AGERPRES