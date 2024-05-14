Hidroelectrica Group's net profit, down 23% in Q1

In the first three months of the current year, the Hidroelectrica Group recorded a net profit down by 23%, to 1.326 billion RON, from 1.723 billion RON in the same period of 2023, according to the Q1 2024 Report, published on Tuesday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Also, revenues were down by 22% compared to the same period of 2023 to 2.536 billion RON, from 3.272 billion RON, and the result per share is lower by 23%, from 3.84 RON/share to 2 .95 RON/share.

The operating margin, of 59%, is down 2% compared to the same period last year, and the net margin, of 52%, down 1%.

"The Hidroelectrica Group records decreasing operational and financial results for the first 3 months of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, in line with the budget forecasts. The Group's operating margin and net margin were decreased by 2% and 1%, respectively, compared to from the similar period of 2023, mainly as a result of the decrease in electricity sales prices (both locally and in the European interconnected market) and the amount of electricity sold. The results obtained in Q1 2024 reflect the expectations set in the budget approved for 2024", the document reads.

Electricity production was down compared to the same period last year, so that, in the first three months of 2024, Hidroelectrica's results were influenced by the decrease in electricity sales prices, as well as the amount of electricity sold, implicitly leading to a decrease in income from the sale of energy.

Hidroelectrica is the largest producer of green energy in Romania and the main provider of technological services needed in the National Energy System, being a vital company for a strategic sector, with implications for national security.