Hidroelectrica, included in stock market indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Index Committee decided in its extraordinary meeting on May 12 the inclusion of Hidroelectrica shares in the stock market indices, starting with the company's first day of trading on the stock exchange, according to a BVB press release.

Thus, the Index Committee decided to approve the inclusion of Hidroelectrica SA in the BET, BET-TR, BET-TRN, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, BET-XT-TRN, BET-BK, BET-NG and BET Plus indices from the first day of trading of the company on the Regulated Market of the BVB, at the price set in the initial public offering (IPO).

It also approved the principle that in the case of indices with a fixed component (BET, BET-TR, BET-TRN, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, BET-XT-TRN and BET-BK) the inclusion of Hidroelectrica SA should be carried out by replacing the company already included with the worst situation in terms of the relevant selection criteria for each index.

"The listing on the stock exchange of Hidroelectrica's shares - leader in electricity production and the main provider of technological services required in the National Energy System, following the announcement of the sale of the stake held by Fondul Proprietatea in the company, provides the premises for the largest IPO in the history of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The listing of the company creates the opportunity to promote the capital market on a large scale among institutional and individual investors in Romania and, at the same time, the opportunity for the local capital market to also be classified as an Emerging Market by MSCI, an important global index provider, thus increasing Romania's visibility among international investors. In 2020, Romania was promoted to Emerging Market status by global index provider FTSE Russell," the BVB press release added.AGERPRES