High Court of Cassation admits challenge filed by Alina Bica; case file to be ruled on May 20

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) admitted a challenge filed by the ex-chief of DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) Alina Bica and ordered that the appeal must be re-judged in the case in which she was sentenced to four-year jail time for assisting the perpetrator according to Agerpres.

According to the court decision, the case will be re-judged on May 20.Alina Bica is currently in Costa Rica, her lawyer representing her in court.Her lawyer also asked the court to cancel the sentence that convicted Alina Bica, by invoking the Constitutional Court's decision about the illegal manner in which the 5-judge panels were made at the Supreme Court.On June 26, 2018 Alina Bica received a final sentence from the magistrates of the Supreme Court of 4-year jail time in the case file in which she was accused of assisting the perpetrator.In the same file, the former Minister of Economy Adriean Videanu was acquitted by the judges of the Supreme Court.