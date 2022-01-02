High school and secondary school pupils o return to classes on Monday

High school and secondary school pupils, as well as those in vocational and post-high school education, will return to classes on Monday after the winter holidays.

According to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education, the groups / classes in pre-school and primary education will have a holiday until January 9, 2022, Agerpres.ro informs.

The first semester will end on January 14, and the second semester will begin on January 17.

The next holiday - the spring one (Easter) - will be from Friday, April 15, 2022 - until Sunday, May 1, 2022.