High school graduation diploma to contain QR code, measure to be extended to all study documents forms

The high school graduation diploma, as well as the certificate of completion in education, will contain a QR code starting this year, the spokesperson of the Executive, Mihai Constantin, announced on Thursday.

"At the initiative of the Ministry of Education, starting with 2024, as proof of the digital transformation we are going through together, the high school graduation diploma, as well as the certificate of completion in education, will also contain a QR code as a distinctive element, with this measure to be extended during the next school year, i.e. 2024 - 2025, for all study document forms," said Mihai Constantin, during a press conference, at the end of the Government meeting.

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, recently announced that, starting this year, in higher education, the doctorate degree will contain a QR code that will allow access to information that will facilitate the validation and compliance of diplomas directly in the ministry's database.

In addition, from the academic year 2024 - 2025, all study documents issued to graduates will be drawn up in Romanian and English and will be accompanied by the diploma supplement only in Europass format.