 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

High school, secondary education pupils return to classes

Primaria Sectorului 4
scoala banci

High school, secondary education pupils, as well as those in vocational and post-secondary education, return to classes on Monday after the winter holidays, agerpres reports.

According to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education, the pre-school and primary education pupils will have a holiday until January 9, 2022.

The first semester will end on January 14, and the second semester will begin on January 17.

The next holiday - the spring (Easter) one - will be from Friday, April 15, 2022 - until Sunday, May 1, 2022.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.