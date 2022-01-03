High school, secondary education pupils return to classes

High school, secondary education pupils, as well as those in vocational and post-secondary education, return to classes on Monday after the winter holidays, agerpres reports.

According to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education, the pre-school and primary education pupils will have a holiday until January 9, 2022.The first semester will end on January 14, and the second semester will begin on January 17.The next holiday - the spring (Easter) one - will be from Friday, April 15, 2022 - until Sunday, May 1, 2022.