Highest COVID-19 counts in Romania: Bucharest City - 7,322; Suceava County - 4,731; Arges County - 4,062

The current highest COVID-19 case counts in Romania have been recorded in Bucharest City - 7,322 and the counties of Suceava - 4,731 and Arges - 4,062, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

As many 3,639 cases were recorded in Brasov County - 3,468, and over 2,000 cases in the counties of Dambovita - 2,319, Prahova - 2,632 and Galati - 2,534.

Also, 17 counties have over 1,000 cases reported so far - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Sibiu, Timis, Vrancea.

A total of 61,768 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, with 1,145 new cases in the last 24 hours.