Highest newly confirmed SARS-COV-2 case counts in Romania: Bucharest City - 151, Vaslui - 113, Dambovita - 71

With 151 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, Bucharest City tops Romania's ranking by the rise in cases since the last report, followed by the counties of Vaslui (113), Dambovita (71), Arges (53) and Bihor (53), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday.

The breakdown of new cases by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 9

* Arad - 32

* Arges - 53

* Bacau - 18

* Bihor - 53

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 14

* Botosani - 7

* Brasov - 27

* Braila - 35

* Buzau - 39

* Caras-Severin - 19

* Calarasi - 6

* Cluj - 23

* Constanta - 20

* Covasna - 1

* Dambovita - 71

* Dolj - 5

* Galati - 47

* Giurgiu - 13

* Gorj - 33

* Harghita - 5

* Hunedoara - 51

* Ialomita - 5

* Iasi - 31

* Ilfov - 29

* Maramures - 24

* Mehedinti - 13

* Mures - 3

* Neamt - 31

* Olt - 16

* Prahova - 51

* Satu Mare - 7

* Salaj - 6

* Sibiu - 11

* Suceava - 28

* Teleorman - 10

* Timis - 39

* Tulcea - 3

* Vaslui - 113

* Valcea - 27

* Vrancea - 36

* Bucharest City - 151

As many as 1,215 new SARS-COV-2 cases have been registered since the last report.

