Historian Georgeta Filitti, general director of Village Museum, National History Museum of Transylvania, decorated by Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree decorating historian Georgeta Mariana Filitti, the general director of the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum, Paulina Popoiu, and the National History Museum of Transylvania in Cluj-Napoca.

According to a release from the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "high appreciation for the prestigious activity of researcher and historian, for the dedication and abnegation with which she promoted authentic historical research", the head of state conferred the "Faithful Service" National Order in rank of Knight to historian Georgeta Mariana Filitti.Also, as a sign of "high appreciation for the special contribution made to the enhancement of the national cultural heritage, to its preservation and valorization by organizing national and international exhibitions and fairs," President Klaus Iohannis has awarded the "Faithful Service" National Order in rank of Knight to the General Director of the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, Paulina Popoiu.The head of state awarded the "Cultural Merit" Order to the National History Museum of Transylvania in Cluj-Napoca in sign of "appreciation and acknowledgment for the dedication and professionalism of the generations of museum specialists, contributing to the preservation, development and valorisation of a cultural heritage of great importance for the national history."