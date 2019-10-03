Historical Comics Festival 2019 celebrating interwar Europe Centennial

The main theme of this year's edition of the Brasov Historical Comics Festival, which begins today at the Olimpia Hall in the city is "Europe 100,"- the centennial of interwar Europe.

The event, unique in Romania, is aims to offer graphic designers an opportunity to discover or rediscover recent history and to capitalise on it in the form of new of history-themed comic strips.The main theme of this second edition of the event is the chronology of the centennial of interwar Europe - the centennial of the opening of the Paris Peace Conference (January 18, 1919), a historic moment that established, under peace treaties signed at the end of the conference, the borders of the new Europe after the end of WWI. Organisers see the opportunity of approaching the history of Europe from 1919 to 2019 as necessary in the context of the current crisis of the European Union, facing the rise of populism and a tendency to violate democratic principles.The Olimpia Hall will host the 2019 Salon of the Brasov Historical Comics Festival where on display are the productions of the applicants in the competition of 100 historical themes that started in August, and the winners will display in an outdoor exhibition in Piata Sfatului.Workshops and exhibitions also feature during the festival such as: "1989 - The last year of the magazine 'Cutezatorii'", a children's show: comic workshops and "Histories from 1989. 30 years since the fall of communism" - an exhibition of the works of the children participating in the Historical Comics Festival Brasov 2019; a comics book exhibition of comic publications and books, as well as intros to comics creators; a "Pif versus Cutezatorii" conference to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the well-known French comics magazine.The public is also invited to the film library of the festival with history-themed animations and also to the first comics-themed exhibition in Romania 'Puiu Manu. The story of a master of historical comics," as well as the one called "The Great Challenge: An international anthology of political cartoons" hosted by Casa Sfatului.The Brasov Historical Comic Festival is produced by the Forums Association, together with the Brasov County Museum of History and co-financed by the Brasov City Hall and the Brasov County Council.The "Romania 100 Comics" Brasov 2018 show was nominated for the AFCN Awards, the category "Projects dedicated to the Greater Union Centennial" and was declared the cultural project of the year 2018 in Brasov.The event runs October 3-6.