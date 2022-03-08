HlthMin Rafila: No one should take iodine as a precaution

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila insisted on Tuesday that iodine pills should not be taken as a precaution.

"We have this vocation of stashing up. (...) So no one in Romania should take preventive iodine in this situation. We are taking care to make sure that there will be preparations that have the necessary dosage. I don't know what pills they have bought; I think they are not the pills that are the recommended ones, with the recommended dosage. You can find on the website of the National Institute of Public Health even the method of administration; children and pregnant women are the main beneficiaries. We have supplies. Antibiotice Iasi and the National Reserves Agency are working together to ensure the production, storage and distribution, because the key to this preparation is the distribution as close as possible to the citizens, so that they are available in a relatively short time from a possible incident. We hope that doesn't happen. It seems to me that the discussion is too big and with people who prefer to consume again, even to take as a precaution, products that can be harmful," Rafila told a news conference, Agerpres.ro informs.

He said he had never considered taking such pills, warning that they could affect the normal functioning of the thyroid gland.