Health Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila said on Monday she would argue easing COVID-19 restrictions in Romania should be done gradually, and if all the employees in an office are vaccinated wearing a mask indoors can be limited. agerpres reports.

"I would argue that for cases and instances where there is a low risk, a risk that is documented by the occupational physician, such measures can be taken, such as limiting the wearing of the mask indoors. But I would also argue that easing the restrictions should be done gradually so that each of the relaxation measures can be assessed as having an impact on the incidence," Mihaila said at the Parliament House in response to whether or not shoe would recommend that the employees of an office where everyone is vaccinated take off their mask.

She added that at this time, according to data on the incidence of new cases of COVID-19, "we are at a time in the unfolding of the pandemic that allows us to ease off.""It has not happened that we take measures of total relaxation. As per the government decision and the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) decision, these measures are gradual, precisely in order to be able to assess the impact of each measure in this package on the unfolding of the pandemic," Mihaila said.