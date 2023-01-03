Home appliance producer Electrolux announces collective layoffs, more than 100 personnel to be made redundant

Home appliance producer Electrolux Satu Mare notified the authorities that it is initiating collective layoff procedures due to the sales slump caused by the war in Ukraine, the Prefect's Institution informs on Facebook on Tuesday.

As many as 100 of a total of 740 employees are facing redundancy in the first stage.

SC Electrolux Romania SA has seen a decline in the number of orders starting in March 2022 as a result of a significant loss of orders from Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the Prefect's Institution said, Agerpres informs.

A considerable part of the employees were put on furlough and the company applied with the Satu Mare National Employment Agency (AJOFM) for support measures provided by OUG No. 36/2022. Following the notification regarding the collective layoff, AJOFM Satu Mare contacted the company and, by mutual agreement, meetings were organized on December 13, 2022 with the employees listed for layoff in order to provide them collective pre-layoff assistance as per Law No. 76/2002: information regarding the legal provisions for the protection of the unemployed and the provision of employment and professional training services; listing for existing local vacancies and job-seeking training; professional in-company reorientation or through short-term training courses; surveying the opinion of employees and counseling on measures to combat unemployment, the cited source said.