HORA's Daniel Mischie asks Bucharest's prefect for restaurants to operate until possible full lockdown

The President of the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA), Daniel Mischie, asked Bucharest's Prefect Traian Berbeceanu for the restaurants to operate until a complete lockdown.

"There is no justification for which restaurants should be closed. To do this, we have requested that the restaurants be detached from the coefficient of 3 per thousand and to operate at 30% capacity inside and with known restrictions on the terrace until a full lockdown, if case may be. The second thing we requested from the prefect was to send the Government that the industry needs unblocking the payments for the 20% measure. I brought to mind that today, at the Bucharest Municipal Court, HORA has filed an action challenging the decisions of the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations, respectively at the Bucharest Court of Appeals. HORA against has an action challenging the Government's decisions imposing restrictions on HoReCa industry, Daniel Mischie said after Wednesday's meeting between representatives of HoReCa with Bucharest's prefect.

Regarding the penalization of those who violate the restrictions, Mischie said that there is a proposal made by Bucharest's Prefecture, which will be sent to them in the next period.