Household total monthly income averages out at 5,476 lei in Q1 2021; expenses, 84.7 pct of revenues

The average total monthly income per Romanian household was 5,476 lei in Q1 this year - 2,157 lei per person - and total expenditures reached 4,640 lei per household (1,828 lei per person) or 84.7 percent of total incomes, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Household money income was on average 5,070 lei per month (1,997 lei per person), and income in kind was a monthly 406 lei (160 lei per person). Wages and other related incomes represented the most important source of earnings (68.1 percent of total household income.

Also contributing to the total household incomes were social benefits (20.0 pct), in-kind incomes (7.4 pct), mainly the equivalent consumption of agricultural products from own resources (6.3 pct), incomes from independent non-agricultural activities (1.6 pct), farming incomes (1.2 pct), and incomes from the sale of household assets (0.8 pct).

According to INS, the main destinations of household expenditure are food, non-foods, services and transfers to public and private administration and to the social security budget, in the form of taxes, contributions and fees, as well as needs related to household production (poultry and animal feed, work payment for household production, sowing products, veterinary services, etc.)

Investment expenditures for the purchase or construction of housing, the purchase of land and equipment necessary for household production, or the purchase of stocks account for just a small share in the total household expenditure (0.4 pct).

According to INS, the residential area bears upon the differences in level and especially in structure between the household income in the urban area and the household income in the rural area.

According to the standard classification of individual consumption by purpose (COICOP), food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted on average for 34.0 pct of household consumption in Q1 2021, Agerpres informs.