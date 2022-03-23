Human, environmental factors found causes behind crash of MiG plane, Puma helicopter

A MiG-21 LanceR and a IAR-330 aircraft crashed on March 2, most likely "due to a combination of human and environmental factors," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that unveiled preliminary results of an investigation into the incident, Agerpres reports.

The technical investigation teams have drawn preliminary conclusions about the probable causes that led to the crash of a MiG-21 LanceR plane and a IAR-330 helicopter on March 2 in Constanta County that left eight soldiers dead."From the information gathered from the measurements and evaluations performed, the analysis of data extracted from the system that recorded the flight parameters and operation on board the aircraft, the hearing of radio calls, the examination of the condition of aircraft wrecks, the study of existing meteorological maps at the time of the two air disasters, the teams concluded that both events were most likely due to a combination of human and environmental factors, the share of which is to be determined at the end of the investigation procedures."Investigations to establish the final causes and conclusions are continuing under the coordination of the Military Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Military Tribunal.In accordance with the procedures for the operation of military aircraft, based on preliminary findings, the Air Force Staff has taken the necessary measures to resume flight missions with such aircraft: operating procedures have been reviewed and updated, theoretical and practical training modules have been completed by all categories of aeronautical personnel operating these aircraft, and technical checks have been performed on all MiG-21 LanceR and IAR-330 aircraft, all versions.Following the application of these measures, the resumption of flight missions onMiG-21 LanceR and IAR-330 aircraft, all versions, was authorised.On March 2, a MiG-21 LanceR of the 86th Air Base, carrying out a patrol mission over Dobrogea, lost its radio connection with the control tower and at 20:03hrs it fell off the radar in an area between Cogealac and Gura Dobrogei.Search-and-rescue operations were launched as a matter of urgency, and a Puma IAR-330 helicopter took off to the area of possible impact.The helicopter lost its radio connection with the base around 20:44hrs and crashed in the area of Gura Dobrogei, Constanta County, nearly 11 km from the airfield.The eight people on board the aircraft were killed in the crash - the LanceR MiG-21 pilot and seven soldiers aboard the helicopter.